US Strikes Intensify Against Yemeni Houthis Amid Rising Tensions

The United States, under President Donald Trump's administration, has launched an escalated series of airstrikes targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Reports indicate that this weekend's raids resulted in the deaths of at least 53 people, including children, with several others injured.

This heightened military campaign appears to be part of a broader strategy to apply pressure on Iran, a key supporter of the Houthi movement. The strikes follow a period of increased aggression from the Houthis, who have attacked over 100 merchant vessels in strategic waterways, citing retaliation against Israel's actions in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the global benefit of neutralizing the Houthi threat due to their impact on international shipping routes. Meanwhile, analysts express concerns about potential Iranian responses and the implications on US-Iran relations, particularly regarding ongoing nuclear program negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)