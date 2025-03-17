Left Menu

US Strikes Intensify Against Yemeni Houthis Amid Rising Tensions

The US, under President Trump, has intensified airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels, killing 53 people, amid rising tensions with Iran. These strikes follow Houthi attacks on merchant vessels, linked to geopolitical issues involving Israel and the Hamas conflict. Iran's involvement and future US strategies remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:27 IST
US Strikes Intensify Against Yemeni Houthis Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States, under President Donald Trump's administration, has launched an escalated series of airstrikes targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Reports indicate that this weekend's raids resulted in the deaths of at least 53 people, including children, with several others injured.

This heightened military campaign appears to be part of a broader strategy to apply pressure on Iran, a key supporter of the Houthi movement. The strikes follow a period of increased aggression from the Houthis, who have attacked over 100 merchant vessels in strategic waterways, citing retaliation against Israel's actions in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the global benefit of neutralizing the Houthi threat due to their impact on international shipping routes. Meanwhile, analysts express concerns about potential Iranian responses and the implications on US-Iran relations, particularly regarding ongoing nuclear program negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025