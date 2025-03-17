US Strikes Intensify Against Yemeni Houthis Amid Rising Tensions
The US, under President Trump, has intensified airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels, killing 53 people, amid rising tensions with Iran. These strikes follow Houthi attacks on merchant vessels, linked to geopolitical issues involving Israel and the Hamas conflict. Iran's involvement and future US strategies remain uncertain.
The United States, under President Donald Trump's administration, has launched an escalated series of airstrikes targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Reports indicate that this weekend's raids resulted in the deaths of at least 53 people, including children, with several others injured.
This heightened military campaign appears to be part of a broader strategy to apply pressure on Iran, a key supporter of the Houthi movement. The strikes follow a period of increased aggression from the Houthis, who have attacked over 100 merchant vessels in strategic waterways, citing retaliation against Israel's actions in Gaza.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the global benefit of neutralizing the Houthi threat due to their impact on international shipping routes. Meanwhile, analysts express concerns about potential Iranian responses and the implications on US-Iran relations, particularly regarding ongoing nuclear program negotiations.
