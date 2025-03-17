Maharashtra Legislative Council Bypolls: Mahayuti Alliance Secures Five Seats Uncontested

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP, has announced candidates for the legislative council bypolls scheduled for March 27. The Shiv Sena and NCP named one candidate each, while the BJP declared candidates for three seats on Sunday.

No opposition parties have announced any candidates, making the election of the Mahayuti alliance's candidates a formality. The Shiv Sena has nominated Chandrakant Raghuvanshi, and the NCP has fielded Sanjay Khodke, marking the first time in Maharashtra's history that a couple will serve as legislative house members simultaneously.

All five vacant seats resulted from sitting members winning assembly elections last year. Despite the possibility of opposition unity, an election seems inevitable due to the ruling alliance's numerical superiority in the assembly, ensuring an uncontested victory for their candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)