Political Clash: BJP's Ambitions in Tamil Nadu Amid ED Allegations

Law Minister and DMK leader S Regupathy criticized the BJP for attempting to replicate its 'Delhi style politics' in Tamil Nadu, amidst claims of a Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam by the Enforcement Directorate. The minister accused the BJP of misusing the ED to target opposition states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:02 IST
Law Minister and DMK leader S Regupathy has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly trying to implement its 'Delhi style politics' in Tamil Nadu, claiming such tactics will not be effective due to the political awareness of the local population. This assertion comes amid accusations from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of a Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam in the state.

Regupathy, speaking to the press, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the ED to intimidate opposition-ruled states by breaking parties and ousting governments over the past decade. He claimed that joining the BJP absolves accused individuals of wrongdoing, while those who refuse suffer vindictive measures.

The minister also questioned why the ED failed to act on corruption allegations against the former BJP regime in Karnataka, while expressing doubt over the current evidence for the Tamil Nadu scam. Regupathy emphasized Tamil Nadu's political awareness, claiming the BJP's tactics will falter in the state.

