Kerala's Political Breakfast: CM Vijayan and Finance Minister Sitharaman's Unofficial Meet

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has clarified details regarding his recent breakfast with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, asserting no memorandums were exchanged. The meeting, described as friendly, involved discussions on various state issues. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala raised questions about its political implications, suggesting a potential secret alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:07 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday denied that any memorandums were exchanged during his breakfast with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, characterizing it instead as a casual meeting.

In a discussion about grant demands in the Assembly, Vijayan recounted that while several state issues were discussed, the meeting was friendly and unofficial. He further clarified that it occurred as he was in New Delhi for the party's Polit Bureau meeting, coinciding with an invitation by Governor Rajendra Arlekar for a banquet.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala questioned the confidentiality of the meeting and accused the CPI(M) of possibly forming a secret alliance with the BJP and RSS. Vijayan rejected these claims, emphasizing that the central government's policies were seen as undemocratic.

Latest News

