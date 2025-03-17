Kerala's Political Breakfast: CM Vijayan and Finance Minister Sitharaman's Unofficial Meet

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday denied that any memorandums were exchanged during his breakfast with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, characterizing it instead as a casual meeting.

In a discussion about grant demands in the Assembly, Vijayan recounted that while several state issues were discussed, the meeting was friendly and unofficial. He further clarified that it occurred as he was in New Delhi for the party's Polit Bureau meeting, coinciding with an invitation by Governor Rajendra Arlekar for a banquet.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala questioned the confidentiality of the meeting and accused the CPI(M) of possibly forming a secret alliance with the BJP and RSS. Vijayan rejected these claims, emphasizing that the central government's policies were seen as undemocratic.

(With inputs from agencies.)