Swami Avimukteshwarand's Quest for a Cow Protection Law: Political Roadblocks and Strategic Initiatives

Swami Avimukteshwarand has embarked on a mission to rally political support for implementing a cow protection law in India, with visits to several party offices. On March 15, Jyotimath Shankaracharya urged the government to take decisive action against cow slaughter.

The swami encountered resistance, with police blocking his path near Gagoi Village on the way to the CPI office. He held a press conference expressing disappointment over the cancellation of a protest permit earlier granted at Ramleela Maidan.

Despite varied responses from political parties, ranging from deferrals to optimistic discussions, Shankaracharya announced plans to form a Gau Rakshak Sena and enforce cow protection through voter support and establishment of cow shelters.

