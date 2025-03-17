Diplomatic Rift: South African Ambassador Expelled from the US
The US has expelled South Africa's Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, declaring him persona non grata. The decision, highlighted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, follows Rasool's comments in a webinar. This move adds tension to US-South Africa relations, although President Ramaphosa aims to address diplomatic rifts constructively.
In a rare diplomatic move, the United States has declared South Africa's Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool persona non grata, compelling him to exit the country by Friday. This decision emerged after Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the announcement via social media last week, drawing attention to controversial remarks Rasool made about the Trump administration.
After Rasool's comments were publicized, the South African embassy was formally informed by the State Department regarding the ambassador's expulsion. The incident points to escalating tension between the US and South Africa, as Rubio accused Rasool of being a 'race-baiting politician' opposed to President Trump. Questions arise about the efficacy of announcing such significant diplomatic decisions through social media platforms like X.
Despite the strain, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his commitment to mending these diplomatic cracks. Acknowledging the US's displeasure, Ramaphosa signaled negotiations with the Trump administration to stabilize relations. The Foreign Ministry intends to question the process used to inform Rasool of his expulsion, emphasizing traditional diplomatic channels over social media broadcasts.
