Peace Talks Collapse: M23 Rebels Withdraw Amid EU Sanctions
The M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, have withdrawn from peace talks in response to EU sanctions imposed on their leader and Rwandan army officials. The talks were aimed at resolving the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite the setback, Congo plans to proceed with talks in Angola.
Peace talks aimed at quelling the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo have reached an impasse following the withdrawal of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The rebels pulled out after the European Union imposed sanctions on their leader, Bertrand Bisimwa, and key Rwandan military figures.
Despite this setback, Congo remains committed to negotiations and will send a delegation to Luanda, Angola, where discussions are set to continue. The decision by M23 underscores growing tensions and challenges in resolving the eastern Congo conflict, where rebels have gained significant ground this year.
Angolan efforts to broker a lasting ceasefire between Congo and Rwanda face significant hurdles as repeated sanctions seem to hinder direct dialogue. Rwanda continues to deny involvement with the Tutsi-led M23, complicating efforts to find a peaceful solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
