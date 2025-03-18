Left Menu

Germany's Constitutional Green Light for Massive Borrowing Plan

Germany's constitutional court has dismissed opposition challenges against a massive public borrowing plan proposed by the coalition government. The decision allows parliament to discuss reforms in debt rules and a 500-billion-euro infrastructure fund on Tuesday.

Berlin | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:17 IST
In a significant move, Germany's constitutional court dismissed new objections from opposition parties concerning a large public borrowing plan by the prospective coalition government. The court's decision was revealed on Monday.

With this ruling, the path is cleared for the German parliament to convene on Tuesday. The session will focus on discussing proposals by conservative election victor Friedrich Merz to revise the constitutional debt regulations and establish an extensive 500-billion-euro infrastructure fund.

The decision marks a critical step for the incoming administration, as it seeks to implement broad financial measures to address infrastructure needs and stimulate economic growth.

