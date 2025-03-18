Trump and Putin: A New Chapter in US-Russian Relations?
US President Donald Trump is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to potentially end the war in Ukraine and reshape US foreign policy. The conversation, confirmed by both leaders, may include discussions on dividing Ukrainian land and power assets. Trump's tariff plans remain unchanged.
In a significant diplomatic effort, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. The discussion, aimed at potentially resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, was revealed by Trump while traveling from Florida to Washington aboard Air Force One.
The Kremlin confirmed the dialogue without sharing specifics, amidst European concerns about Trump's rapport with Putin. Discussions may focus on the partition of land and power facilities in Ukraine, with Trump indicating a desire to conclude the war.
Despite economic concerns, Trump remains steadfast in implementing tariffs on April 2, marking a pivotal shift in US trade policy. This move underscores Trump's commitment to altering past foreign policy strategies, regardless of market reactions.
