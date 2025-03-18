Left Menu

Trump and Putin: A New Chapter in US-Russian Relations?

US President Donald Trump is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin to potentially end the war in Ukraine and reshape US foreign policy. The conversation, confirmed by both leaders, may include discussions on dividing Ukrainian land and power assets. Trump's tariff plans remain unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 02:54 IST
Trump and Putin: A New Chapter in US-Russian Relations?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic effort, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. The discussion, aimed at potentially resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, was revealed by Trump while traveling from Florida to Washington aboard Air Force One.

The Kremlin confirmed the dialogue without sharing specifics, amidst European concerns about Trump's rapport with Putin. Discussions may focus on the partition of land and power facilities in Ukraine, with Trump indicating a desire to conclude the war.

Despite economic concerns, Trump remains steadfast in implementing tariffs on April 2, marking a pivotal shift in US trade policy. This move underscores Trump's commitment to altering past foreign policy strategies, regardless of market reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025