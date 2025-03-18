Trump's High-Stakes Call with Putin: A Pivotal Moment in US Foreign Policy

US President Donald Trump will engage in a high-stakes conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, which could be a significant turning point in the effort to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, hinted at potential developments following the dialogue.

The Kremlin confirmed Putin's involvement, though details remain undisclosed. This engagement highlights Trump's foreign policy strategy and his affinity for Putin, which has caused concern among European allies. Trump's approach to Ukraine, including his hardline stance against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, further complicates the situation.

In addition to foreign policy maneuvers, Trump is pressing forward with implementing tariffs on April 2, despite market instability. He aims to regain economic strength through reciprocal tariffs, emphasizing a new approach to trade, particularly in sectors like automobiles, steel, and aluminum.

(With inputs from agencies.)