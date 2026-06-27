In a recent escalation of hostilities, Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles struck key locations in Russia's Volgograd region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Saturday. The assaults targeted facilities crucial for the production and logistics of military and petroleum operations.

The Titan-Barrikady plant, specialized in artillery systems, suffered damage from missile-induced fires. Meanwhile, Ukraine's SBU security service confirmed a repeat drone strike on the 'Vtorovo' oil pumping station in the Vladimir region, a crucial hub for petroleum distribution.

Amid these developments, Zelenskiy highlighted the expanding scope of Ukraine's strategic offensives deep inside Russian territory, aiming to pressure Moscow's military logistics. The ongoing conflict, now in its fifth year, has seen intensified attacks on both nations' infrastructures, marking a critical phase in the geopolitical landscape.