Resuming Chaos: Israel's Intensified Strikes on Gaza

In an unprecedented escalation, Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes against Hamas-controlled areas in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning. The strikes mark the heaviest assault on the region since a ceasefire was established in January, leaving at least 69 Palestinians dead, according to local health officials.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the strikes due to stalled negotiations for extending the ceasefire. Officials revealed that the operation could be prolonged, potentially increasing tension in the already volatile region. Netanyahu's office emphasized that Israel is prepared to escalate its military efforts against Hamas.

This renewed conflict nullifies a temporary cessation in hostilities during Ramzan and raises concerns about the fate of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Firepower discussions were further complicated by Hamas' condemnation of the strikes, labeling them as an unprovoked escalation threatening hostages' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)