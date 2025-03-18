Tragic Toll: Unrelenting Strikes in Gaza
A recent surge of Israeli military strikes in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 200 individuals. This report has been confirmed by Khalil Degran, the spokesman for the Health Ministry at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:12 IST
The Health Ministry in Gaza has announced that an ongoing series of Israeli military strikes has resulted in the deaths of at least 200 residents across the region.
Khalil Degran, who serves as the spokesperson for the Health Ministry at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital located centrally in Gaza, provided this updated casualty report early Tuesday morning.
The situation has intensified tensions across the region, drawing international attention and concern over the escalating conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
