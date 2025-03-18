Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Unrelenting Strikes in Gaza

A recent surge of Israeli military strikes in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 200 individuals. This report has been confirmed by Khalil Degran, the spokesman for the Health Ministry at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 09:12 IST
Tragic Toll: Unrelenting Strikes in Gaza
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Health Ministry in Gaza has announced that an ongoing series of Israeli military strikes has resulted in the deaths of at least 200 residents across the region.

Khalil Degran, who serves as the spokesperson for the Health Ministry at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital located centrally in Gaza, provided this updated casualty report early Tuesday morning.

The situation has intensified tensions across the region, drawing international attention and concern over the escalating conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025