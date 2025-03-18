Tragic Toll: Unrelenting Strikes in Gaza

The Health Ministry in Gaza has announced that an ongoing series of Israeli military strikes has resulted in the deaths of at least 200 residents across the region.

Khalil Degran, who serves as the spokesperson for the Health Ministry at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital located centrally in Gaza, provided this updated casualty report early Tuesday morning.

The situation has intensified tensions across the region, drawing international attention and concern over the escalating conflict.

