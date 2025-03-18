Telangana's Landmark Reservation Reform: A Step Towards Social Equity
The Telangana Assembly has approved a historic increase in reservation for Other Backward Classes to 42%, sparking nationwide dialogue. This significant move fulfills a long-standing demand and aligns with Congress's agenda, as articulated by Rahul Gandhi, who also champions a national caste census for inclusive policy-making.
In a landmark decision, the Telangana Assembly passed bills to elevate reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBC) to an unprecedented 42 percent. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has labeled this an 'revolutionary' milestone, emphasizing Congress's commitment to a comprehensive caste census to recalibrate social policies across India.
Gandhi praised the Telangana government for setting a precedent, underlining the necessity of thoroughly analyzing demographic data to derive policies for equitable growth. 'An independent expert group is now tasked with this analysis,' he affirmed, reiterating the vital role of a detailed caste census in empowering marginalized communities.
Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, proudly announced the move, citing extensive efforts in measuring the OBC population, now determined to be 56.36 percent. Building on Congress's pre-election pledge, the Reddy-led government has promptly responded, placing Telangana at the forefront of a potential nationwide social reform wave.
