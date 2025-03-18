Left Menu

Renewed Escalations: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Shattered

After a period of relative calm, hostilities between Israel and Hamas have reignited following Israel’s renewed strikes across Gaza. The ceasefire, part of a three-phase plan, collapsed as peace negotiations stalled. Israel demands Hamas release more hostages, while tensions ripple across the region, threatening broader conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas have surged once more, ending a period of relative calm instated by a fragile ceasefire. Israeli forces launched multiple strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, leading to widespread alarm. Concerns are growing as the conflict threatens to rekindle the 17-month-old war.

The ceasefire, originally part of a three-phase agreement, unraveled when negotiations stalled over substantive talks for a long-term peace. Israel had insisted Hamas release more hostages, which the militant group rejected. This move has ignited fresh tensions, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promising intensified military actions.

The breakdown in peace efforts has drawn responses from regional actors, with fears of the conflict's escalation. The U.S. and other mediators face mounting pressure to intervene and prevent a return to war, as new violence could destabilize the fragile regional order and reignite broader hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

