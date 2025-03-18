Rabri Devi Faces ED's Heat Amid Land-for-Jobs Scam Probes

Rabri Devi, former Bihar chief minister, and her son Tej Pratap Yadav appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. They faced questioning over their alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam.

The scandal dates back to when Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi's husband and RJD president, served as the railway minister in the UPA government. Rabri Devi's presence at the ED's Bank Road office stirred a frenzy, with supporters rallying in support.

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed criticized the BJP, accusing it of wielding central agencies for political gain before state elections. The investigation now embroils multiple RJD family members, including prominent figures like Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti.

(With inputs from agencies.)