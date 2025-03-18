Escalating Conflict: Israel's Gaza Airstrikes Reignite Controversy

Israel initiated a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, leaving at least 326 Palestinians dead, including many women and children, according to hospital officials. The surprise offensives disrupted a ceasefire that had held since January, potentially reigniting the long-standing 17-month conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed these actions after Hamas rejected Israeli demands to amend the ceasefire terms. Israeli military forces are preparing for expanded operations, with orders to evacuate eastern Gaza. The White House expressed support for Israel's measures.

This escalation occurs amid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, raising concerns over hostages held by Hamas. Amid mounting domestic pressure, Netanyahu's government faces mass protests over handling the crisis, with criticism aimed at their approach towards hostage negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)