Trump Unveils JFK Assassination Files: A Quest for Clarity or Continued Mystery?
In a bid for transparency, President Donald Trump announces the release of 80,000 pages on John F. Kennedy's assassination. Despite skepticism about new revelations altering the established understanding, interest remains high due to persistent conspiracy theories. Speculation includes CIA's awareness of Lee Harvey Oswald's activities pre-assassination.
President Donald Trump is set to release approximately 80,000 pages of documents concerning the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, fulfilling a campaign pledge to increase transparency on the historic event. Trump, speaking to reporters, described the trove as extensive yet encouraged personal evaluation of the contents.
The FBI's efforts unearthed new documents following a directive Trump issued after assuming office. Although experts, like University of Virginia's Larry Sabato, remain doubtful that these documents will fundamentally alter the narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone from a Dallas depository, conspiracy theories persist among the public.
Speculations concerning the CIA's prior knowledge of Oswald, especially regarding his visit to Mexico City weeks before the assassination, add to the intrigue. Meanwhile, Trump has postponed releasing documents on the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy, as further planning is required for these disclosures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
