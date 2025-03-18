Gaza Crisis Intensifies Amid Regional Tensions

Israel has unleashed a significant military assault on the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas as part of its most intense offensive since a ceasefire began in January. The strikes have claimed over 400 lives, with more than 500 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The airstrikes come amid faltering peace talks to extend the ceasefire, provoking reactions from around the world. Saudi Arabia has expressed its strong disapproval, and Qatar, acting as a mediator, has condemned the resumption of hostilities, warning it could destabilize the region.

Turkiye's Foreign Ministry termed the assault a new 'genocide phase', urging international intervention, while Egypt denounced Israel's actions as a grave ceasefire violation. Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to consult top security officials to deliberate on further strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)