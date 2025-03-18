TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Faces Party's Rebuke Over Controversial Remarks

In a significant development, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir was rebuked by the party's legislative committee for his controversial statements regarding BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Kabir, who is known for his spontaneous remarks, was summoned to the office of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

Kabir was directed to adhere strictly to party discipline and avoid making comments contradictory to the party's stance or the Constitution. This comes after Kabir hit out against Adhikari on March 12, following the latter's remarks about potentially expelling TMC's Muslim MLAs from the assembly should BJP rise to power.

The disciplinary panel, headed by Chattopadhyay, emphasized the importance of maintaining secular pluralism and restricted Kabir from making further provocative statements in public. Kabir, however, reiterated his identity as a devout Muslim and expressed no regrets for his previous statements. Despite the directive, Kabir remains defiant, forewarning potential protests during Adhikari's planned visit to Murshidabad next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)