BJP Defends PM Modi Amidst Maha Kumbh Controversy
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defends PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech commending Maha Kumbh's success, despite backlash from Opposition leaders. Criticisms emphasize the lack of homage to stampede victims and broader issues like unemployment. Congress and TMC claim exclusion from discussion contradicted previous assertions of Maha Kumbh being a state matter.
- Country:
- India
In a press conference on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha address celebrating the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Prasad criticized Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav for not acknowledging the event's significance, accusing them of prioritizing vote bank politics.
The Prime Minister had lauded the collective efforts behind the grand event, calling it a symbol of India's growing national consciousness. However, his speech faced backlash from various Opposition figures who highlighted omissions, such as the absence of homage to the stampede victims and stressed ongoing issues like unemployment.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Modi for not addressing the loss of lives during the Mahakumbh. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and Congress leaders like KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned why they were not allowed to participate in the discussion, with Banerjee labeling it discriminatory. The Maha Kumbh concluded with massive participation, despite controversies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Modi
- Maha Kumbh
- Opposition
- Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Rahul Gandhi
- TMC
- Congress
- Prayagraj
- Lok Sabha
ALSO READ
Epic Scam: TMC Challenges Election Commission on Identical Voter Cards
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Action on Social Justice Vacancies
TMC Slams Election Commission Over Duplicate Voter ID 'Scam'
Rahul Gandhi's Strategic Gujarat Visit Ahead of Historic AICC Session