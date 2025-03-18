Left Menu

BJP Defends PM Modi Amidst Maha Kumbh Controversy

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defends PM Modi's Lok Sabha speech commending Maha Kumbh's success, despite backlash from Opposition leaders. Criticisms emphasize the lack of homage to stampede victims and broader issues like unemployment. Congress and TMC claim exclusion from discussion contradicted previous assertions of Maha Kumbh being a state matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:51 IST
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha address celebrating the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Prasad criticized Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav for not acknowledging the event's significance, accusing them of prioritizing vote bank politics.

The Prime Minister had lauded the collective efforts behind the grand event, calling it a symbol of India's growing national consciousness. However, his speech faced backlash from various Opposition figures who highlighted omissions, such as the absence of homage to the stampede victims and stressed ongoing issues like unemployment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Modi for not addressing the loss of lives during the Mahakumbh. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee and Congress leaders like KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned why they were not allowed to participate in the discussion, with Banerjee labeling it discriminatory. The Maha Kumbh concluded with massive participation, despite controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

