Bihar's Healthcare Crisis: An Election Spotlight

As Bihar gears up for its assembly elections, the Congress has spotlighted a damning CAG report that paints a bleak picture of the state's healthcare infrastructure. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expected to push its narrative, Congress has warned citizens against losing sight of harsh realities.

According to Pawan Khera, Congress's media head, a staggering 49 per cent of positions remain vacant in crucial health departments. This includes a significant shortfall of allopathic doctors against World Health Organization (WHO) standards and over 13,000 unfulfilled healthcare job postings.

The CAG findings reveal glaring deficiencies: missing basic amenities in outpatient departments, absent emergency theatres, and diagnostic services lacking across many facilities. With only partial expenditure of the allocated healthcare budget and numerous facilities non-operational, Congress argues these issues demand urgent attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)