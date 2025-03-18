Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Israel's Surge Threatens Ceasefire

Israel launched extensive airstrikes across Gaza, claiming to target Hamas as negotiations to continue a ceasefire stagnate. Over 400 people have died, mostly women and children. Egypt and Kuwait condemned the attacks, while international calls for ceasefire mount amid fears of renewed conflict threatening regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:55 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Israel's Surge Threatens Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel initiated a significant wave of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, asserting that the operations targeted Hamas amid stalled ceasefire talks. The assaults have resulted in over 400 fatalities, with Gaza's Health Ministry reporting the majority as women and children.

The offensive, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is a response to the collapse of ceasefire discussions. Despite the open-ended nature of the operation, international outcry has followed, with nations such as Egypt and Kuwait labeling Israel's actions as a severe breach of international law. Calls for an immediate ceasefire resonate as fears of escalating conflict grow.

The renewed violence during Ramadan breaks a brief lull, raising concerns of reverting to the devastating warfare that has plagued the region. Regional leaders warn that further attacks could broaden the conflict, endangering hostages and obstructing peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

