Dilip Ghosh Bows Out: Calls for New Leadership in West Bengal BJP
Former BJP President Dilip Ghosh suggests a new leader for West Bengal, stating he has completed his term. He remains open to returning if needed. Ghosh emphasizes democratic selection for the position. He plans to be active in future BJP activities including assembly and Ram Navami celebrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:37 IST
Calling for fresh leadership, former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh announced that he has 'completed his innings' and encouraged the party to consider new names for the state's top position.
Responding to questions, Ghosh did not rule out the possibility of serving another term but emphasized the importance of democratic elections in choosing a new leader.
His statement coincides with an upcoming election for the state BJP president post, with Ghosh vowing continued participation in party programs and celebrations like Ram Navami.
(With inputs from agencies.)
