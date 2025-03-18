Tharoor Reflects: India's Neutral Stance Could Foster Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a striking admission, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor acknowledged his initial criticism of India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that the neutrality policy may position India as a potential peacemaker. Tharoor, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, admitted he criticized India's lack of condemnation at the onset of the invasion.

He expressed that, despite the diplomatic decision clashing with India's historical principles, it may now serve as a diplomatic bridge between Moscow and Kyiv. He noted the importance of India's role, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's reception by both the Ukrainian and Russian presidents within two weeks of each other.

Tharoor also highlighted India's track record of peacekeeping and suggested the country's non-European position could facilitate involvement in future peacekeeping missions. While unable to speak for the government, he speculated that India might consider peacekeeping roles if requested in an agreed settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)