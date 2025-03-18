Left Menu

Tharoor Reflects: India's Neutral Stance Could Foster Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor acknowledged his earlier criticism of India's neutral position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and noted India's unique diplomatic standing. Tharoor suggested India's ability to engage with both conflicting parties could contribute to peace efforts, highlighting past peacekeeping involvement and strategic distance from Europe.

In a striking admission, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor acknowledged his initial criticism of India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stating that the neutrality policy may position India as a potential peacemaker. Tharoor, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, admitted he criticized India's lack of condemnation at the onset of the invasion.

He expressed that, despite the diplomatic decision clashing with India's historical principles, it may now serve as a diplomatic bridge between Moscow and Kyiv. He noted the importance of India's role, emphasizing Prime Minister Modi's reception by both the Ukrainian and Russian presidents within two weeks of each other.

Tharoor also highlighted India's track record of peacekeeping and suggested the country's non-European position could facilitate involvement in future peacekeeping missions. While unable to speak for the government, he speculated that India might consider peacekeeping roles if requested in an agreed settlement.

