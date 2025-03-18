Syria Condemns Israeli Airstrikes Amid Daraa Anniversary Tensions

Syria's foreign ministry has strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes on targets in the country's south, accusing Israel of violating international law.

The attack on the southwestern city of Daraa, which coincided with the 14th anniversary of a pivotal shooting by government forces, led to the deaths of at least three individuals and injured numerous others, including several children.

Israel's military claims the strikes aimed at dismantling military assets of the former Syrian regime. The commemoration event in Daraa drew hundreds who mourned and protested, underlining enduring tensions in the region.

