Judicial Showdown: When Courts Clash with Executive Power

In a rare move, U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts criticized President Donald Trump's suggestion that impeachment could resolve a judicial dispute. Roberts emphasized that challenging a judge's ruling should be done through appeals, not impeachment.

The rebuke followed Trump's call to impeach U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who had blocked the administration's attempt to remove alleged Venezuelan gang members. The administration claimed to have acted prior to the issued order, raising questions about compliance.

Tensions are escalating between the executive branch and the judiciary, with concerns about potentially ignoring court orders. High-profile figures, including Elon Musk, are fueling the contentious narrative, questioning the balance of power within the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)