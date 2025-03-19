Britain Praises Trump's Ceasefire Efforts in Ukraine

The British government has expressed approval of the advancements made by U.S. President Donald Trump in pursuing a ceasefire in the conflict-ridden Ukraine, according to a report by PA Media. This shows a strong stance from the UK, advocating for ongoing negotiations to yield a 'just and lasting peace.'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office was cited as the source of these affirmations, yet remains silent on additional inquiries for commentary, particularly a request from Reuters.

The emphasis placed by Britain on a lasting resolution underscores its commitment to global diplomatic efforts, highlighting the need for continuous dialogue in resolving international disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)