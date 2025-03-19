Britain Praises Trump's Ceasefire Efforts in Ukraine
The UK government commends U.S. President Trump's efforts towards achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a 'just and lasting peace.' Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office made the remarks, though no immediate response was provided to a request for further comment.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government has expressed approval of the advancements made by U.S. President Donald Trump in pursuing a ceasefire in the conflict-ridden Ukraine, according to a report by PA Media. This shows a strong stance from the UK, advocating for ongoing negotiations to yield a 'just and lasting peace.'
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office was cited as the source of these affirmations, yet remains silent on additional inquiries for commentary, particularly a request from Reuters.
The emphasis placed by Britain on a lasting resolution underscores its commitment to global diplomatic efforts, highlighting the need for continuous dialogue in resolving international disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Pressures Ukraine in Pursuit of Peace
States play an important role to increase investments, Investors will come in those states which implement progressive policies.
Israel Seeks Hostage Release for Gaza Ceasefire Progress
Britain's Commitment to Ukraine: A Quest for Lasting Peace
Britain's Commitment to Ukrainian Peace Amid U.S. Aid Pause