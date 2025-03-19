The Diplomatic Dining Room: Russia and America's Delicate Dance

In a recent social media post, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev remarked on a significant phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Medvedev, the exchange highlights a well-known political notion: when it comes to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Moscow and Washington are the primary players—figuratively the only ones 'in the dining room.'

Medvedev employed a culinary metaphor to describe the geopolitical scenario further, stating, 'The main course is a Kiev-style cutlet. Enjoy your meal!'

This analogy suggests that the prospect of peace, like a complex dish, is primarily in the hands of these two superpowers, as they navigate the multi-layered issues surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)