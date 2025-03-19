Left Menu

The Diplomatic Dining Room: Russia and America's Delicate Dance

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev comments on a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that only Moscow and Washington have significant influence over the Ukraine conflict resolution, metaphorically describing the situation as only Russia and America being 'in the dining room.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:18 IST
In a recent social media post, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev remarked on a significant phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Medvedev, the exchange highlights a well-known political notion: when it comes to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Moscow and Washington are the primary players—figuratively the only ones 'in the dining room.'

Medvedev employed a culinary metaphor to describe the geopolitical scenario further, stating, 'The main course is a Kiev-style cutlet. Enjoy your meal!'

This analogy suggests that the prospect of peace, like a complex dish, is primarily in the hands of these two superpowers, as they navigate the multi-layered issues surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

