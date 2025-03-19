Left Menu

Trump and Putin's Call: No Mention of Ukraine Aid

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Fox News that he did not discuss aid to Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump's comments were made during an interview on the 'Ingraham Angle' show, countering any speculation about the topic of the conversation.

Updated: 19-03-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 04:41 IST
Trump and Putin's Call: No Mention of Ukraine Aid
During a recent interview on Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle,' U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that aid to Ukraine was not a topic of discussion in his latest call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conversation between the two leaders took place on Tuesday, and speculation had arisen about whether the topic of Ukrainian support would arise amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Trump's public statement aims to clarify the situation and address any circulating rumors about the potential content of the high-profile call.

(With inputs from agencies.)

