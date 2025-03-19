Trump and Putin's Call: No Mention of Ukraine Aid

During a recent interview on Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle,' U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that aid to Ukraine was not a topic of discussion in his latest call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The conversation between the two leaders took place on Tuesday, and speculation had arisen about whether the topic of Ukrainian support would arise amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Trump's public statement aims to clarify the situation and address any circulating rumors about the potential content of the high-profile call.

