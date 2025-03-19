Putin's Pause on Energy Attacks, Trump's Ceasefire Challenge
Russian President Vladimir Putin temporarily halts attacks on Ukrainian energy sites but refuses a 30-day ceasefire. Talks between Trump and Putin suggest limited progress. Ukraine remains cautious about the agreement, as Russia demands all military aid end. European allies show concern over the evolving situation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a temporary suspension of attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, according to a statement on Tuesday. However, Putin stopped short of endorsing a full 30-day ceasefire, a move U.S. President Donald Trump had hoped would pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.
The agreement requires both nations to cease attacks on each other's energy infrastructure for about a month. While Ukraine has signaled its support, experts suggest that Putin may be taking time to consolidate Russian troop advancements in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, broader peace talks are slated to begin, though Ukraine's presence remains uncertain.
The White House revealed that the discussions between Trump and Putin also covered a potential maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea and addressed broader issues in the Middle East. Despite calls for a full ceasefire, Putin remains firm on terminating all military and intelligence support to Ukraine, raising concerns of rearmament during the temporary pause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
