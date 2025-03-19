World in Focus: Key Highlights from Politics to Space Missions

In a significant policy shift, Germany's parliament has abandoned its traditional fiscal conservatism, overwhelmingly approving conservative leader Friedrich Merz's massive spending plan designed to bolster economic growth and extend military funding.

In a historic meeting, leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, facilitated by Qatar, have called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern Congo amidst an escalating conflict with M23 rebels, promising a collaborative path forward.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams made a safe return to Earth, landing off the coast of Florida after an unexpectedly extended mission on the International Space Station due to technical complications with their Boeing Starliner craft.

