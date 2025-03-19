Left Menu

World in Focus: Key Highlights from Politics to Space Missions

This update captures major global events. Germany boosts spending to revive growth, the Congo and Rwanda agree on a ceasefire, and NASA astronauts return safely from an extended mission. Meanwhile, geopolitical dynamics intensify with U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and hostilities in Gaza and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:25 IST
World in Focus: Key Highlights from Politics to Space Missions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, Germany's parliament has abandoned its traditional fiscal conservatism, overwhelmingly approving conservative leader Friedrich Merz's massive spending plan designed to bolster economic growth and extend military funding.

In a historic meeting, leaders from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, facilitated by Qatar, have called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern Congo amidst an escalating conflict with M23 rebels, promising a collaborative path forward.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams made a safe return to Earth, landing off the coast of Florida after an unexpectedly extended mission on the International Space Station due to technical complications with their Boeing Starliner craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025