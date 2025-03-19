Trump's Dismissal of Democratic FTC Commissioners Sparks Debate on Agency's Future
President Donald Trump fired two Democratic commissioners from the Federal Trade Commission. Alvaro Bedoya, served since May 2022, focused on privacy and technology issues. Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, on board since 2018, emphasized consumer data protection. Both highlighted the independence of the FTC in their statements following their dismissals.
In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has dismissed two Democratic commissioners from the Federal Trade Commission, a decision drawing significant attention to the agency's future. The commissioners, Alvaro Bedoya and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, had been notable voices on privacy and consumer protection issues.
Alvaro Bedoya, who assumed his role as an FTC commissioner in May 2022, emphasized privacy and technology concerns during his tenure. Known for his advocacy against the misuse of facial surveillance technology, Bedoya cautioned against the unrestricted sharing of personal data with law enforcement, a stance critical to his mission at the FTC. His departure leaves questions regarding the commission's direction on privacy matters.
Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, appointed in May 2018, prioritized the threats to competition and abuse of consumer data. In her statement, Slaughter stressed the need for the FTC's independence, arguing that bipartisan leadership has been key to the agency's effectiveness. As she exits, stakeholders are left pondering the impact on consumer rights advocacy.
