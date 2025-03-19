High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Talks in Jeddah
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Fox News that diplomatic discussions between the U.S. and Russia regarding the Ukraine war are scheduled for Sunday in Jeddah. The talks will be led by prominent U.S. officials including National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on critical details.
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff disclosed to Fox News that pivotal U.S.-Russia talks concerning the Ukraine war are set for Sunday in Jeddah.
Leading the discussions are U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Witkoff emphasized the importance of addressing intricate details.
The outcome of these discussions could shape future geopolitical dynamics, with both nations poised to negotiate strategic matters.
