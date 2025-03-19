Hope and Heartache: The Struggle for Captives Amid Renewed Conflict in Gaza

The recent escalation in violence between Israel and Hamas has shattered the fragile ceasefire agreement aimed at freeing hostages held in Gaza. Herut Nimrodi's son, a soldier captured during Hamas' October incursions, remains among approximately two dozen believed alive, with release efforts stymied by renewed airstrikes.

While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists military action will pressure Hamas and dismantle its operations, many Israeli families, including Nimrodi, fear for their relatives' safety and question the strategic decisions. Hostage families, along with portions of the public, demand protests and international intervention to stop the conflict.

The emotional toll weighs heavily on families like that of Udi Goren, whose relative was killed and taken into Gaza. Critics argue that additional bloodshed on both sides serves little purpose, with calls for diplomatic resolutions gaining urgency as hostages face worsening conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)