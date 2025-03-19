U.S. Media Outlets' Shutdown Sparks Global Concerns

The Trump administration's push to dismantle U.S. government-funded news outlets, including Voice of America and Radio Free Asia, is drawing sharp criticism from lawmakers and rights advocates. This decision is perceived as a significant hit to Washington's soft power influence amidst China's growing global reach.

The origins of Voice of America date back to combating Nazi propaganda in World War Two, evolving into a vital international broadcaster. However, over 1,300 employees have been placed on leave, and funding has been cut for sister services, threatening their future as part of President Trump's and Elon Musk's initiative to reduce federal spending.

This move has attracted backlash from both domestic critics and international rights activists who credit these news outlets with highlighting abuses by authoritarian regimes. Many express concerns that closing these outlets relinquishes U.S. influence to narratives driven by China and other autocratic states.

