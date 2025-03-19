Haryana Minister Defends Controversial Remarks Amid Assembly Uproar

Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij has sparked a political storm with his 'Hoodgardi' remarks against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The minister defended his comments, arguing that the issues raised were in line with the High Court's observations regarding recruitment practices during the Congress government tenure.

Vij criticized the opposition for their uproar over his statements, accusing them of lacking knowledge and understanding of language. The minister maintained that his remarks were not unparliamentary and merely highlighted the accountability of those in significant positions.

Meanwhile, Vij praised this year's state budget as 'futuristic', saying it aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. He emphasized that the budget was crafted after examining eleven thousand suggestions.

(With inputs from agencies.)