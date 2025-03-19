Nagpur Unrest: Calls for Action Amid Alleged Intelligence Failure

In the wake of violent clashes that gripped Nagpur, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Rohit Pawar has called for action against those responsible. Addressing concerns over a potential intelligence failure, Pawar noted that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister's statements indirectly acknowledged the lack of preemptive measures.

Amidst the unrest, curfew continues for the second straight day in ten police station jurisdictions. The affected areas include Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar, as tensions simmer following the March 17th violence.

An FIR has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as other laws like the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. Police Inspector Jitendra Baburao Gadge lodged a formal complaint involving 51 individuals, highlighting the brutal assaults on officers during the chaos.

The FIR details a disturbing scene: protesters using stones, petrol bombs, and weapons against the police. Shockingly, it also recounts an incident of sexual misconduct against a woman police officer, underscoring the severity of the violence and the looming threat to public and police safety.

Authorities have been given the mandate to close roads in impacted regions, ensuring compliance with the curfew. Violators face penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as police efforts intensify to restore peace in Nagpur.

