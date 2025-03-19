Left Menu

Turkish Mayor's Arrest Sparks Political Tensions

Istanbul's mayor, a key rival of President Erdogan, was arrested by Turkish police over alleged corruption and terror links. The arrest triggered road closures and a demonstration ban in Istanbul, as prosecutors issued warrants for about 100 others. The incident followed Imamoglu's disqualification from the presidential race.

Updated: 19-03-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities took a bold move on Wednesday by arresting Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent adversary of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The arrest is part of a sweeping investigation into allegations of corruption and ties to terrorism.

The state-run Anadolu Agency highlighted that prosecutors have issued warrants for around 100 individuals, suggesting a broad scope for the investigation. In response, several roads across Istanbul were blocked and a four-day ban on demonstrations was enacted, seemingly to thwart any protests ignited by the mayor's arrest.

The events unfolded swiftly after a controversial decision saw Imamoglu's university diploma revoked, a move that disqualified him from running in the upcoming presidential elections under Turkish law. As tensions mount, this latest development marks a significant moment in Turkey's political landscape.

