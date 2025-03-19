Left Menu

Turkish Opposition Leader Detained Amid Political Turmoil

Istanbul Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent political rival to Turkish President Erdogan, was detained on charges including corruption and aiding a terrorist group. This has been seen by the opposition as an attempt to thwart his presidency bid. Several others are implicated in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:30 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Turkish authorities have detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political rival of President Tayyip Erdogan, on allegations including corruption and aiding a terrorist group. This move is perceived by the main opposition party as a strategic attempt to destabilize their prospective presidential candidate.

Imamoglu, a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP), is undergoing two investigations that allege his involvement in crime syndication, bribery, and tender rigging. Known for his influential position and electoral competitiveness, Imamoglu was on the brink of being nominated to challenge Erdogan's long-standing rule of over twenty years.

In response, Imamoglu has released a video on his X account, reaffirming his determination to withstand the political pressure. The investigations have implicated 100 individuals, including journalists and businessmen, while accusing Imamoglu and others of supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), marked as a terrorist entity by Turkey and its allies. Amid this turmoil, Istanbul University annulled Imamoglu's degree, potentially thwarting his presidential run in the forthcoming elections. Authorities have now prohibited meetings and protests in the city for four days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

