Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Condemns BJP's Alleged Political Vendetta Amid Assembly Elections

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP for political vendetta as Rabri Devi faces ED questioning, declaring that misuse of constitutional institutions will only fortify their party’s resolve. RJD supporters rallied in Patna, while the CBI continues its case involving Lalu Prasad Yadav during his tenure as Railway Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:51 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Condemns BJP's Alleged Political Vendetta Amid Assembly Elections
RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has leveled accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming a campaign of political vendetta as Assembly elections loom. His remarks came in response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent questioning of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, who is embroiled in a land-for-jobs money laundering case.

Yadav contended that the BJP and its affiliates were misusing constitutional institutions for political gain. He insisted that these actions would only bolster the RJD's resolve to seize power in Bihar. "They are anxious and fearful," Yadav stated during a press conference, asserting that the BJP's focus has shifted entirely to Bihar following the Delhi Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has wrapped up its arguments concerning allegations against Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused, including Rabri Devi, related to alleged tender corruption during Lalu's tenure as Railway Minister. The controversy in Bihar politics intensified as Rabri Devi's remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and subsequent Assembly walkouts by RJD legislators heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025