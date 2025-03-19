Tejashwi Yadav Condemns BJP's Alleged Political Vendetta Amid Assembly Elections

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has leveled accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming a campaign of political vendetta as Assembly elections loom. His remarks came in response to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) recent questioning of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, who is embroiled in a land-for-jobs money laundering case.

Yadav contended that the BJP and its affiliates were misusing constitutional institutions for political gain. He insisted that these actions would only bolster the RJD's resolve to seize power in Bihar. "They are anxious and fearful," Yadav stated during a press conference, asserting that the BJP's focus has shifted entirely to Bihar following the Delhi Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has wrapped up its arguments concerning allegations against Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused, including Rabri Devi, related to alleged tender corruption during Lalu's tenure as Railway Minister. The controversy in Bihar politics intensified as Rabri Devi's remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and subsequent Assembly walkouts by RJD legislators heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)