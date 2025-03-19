Tharoor's Shift: From Critique to Commendation on India's Russia-Ukraine Stance

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has revised his stance on India's diplomatic position regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, initially criticizing it but now recognizing its strategic value.

Tharoor confessed to being initially wrong about India's approach during an interaction at the Raisina Dialogue, appreciating India's potential influence on peace negotiations.

BJP leaders in Kerala, including state president K Surendran, lauded Tharoor's honesty in acknowledging India's diplomatic rise under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a departure from typical party politics.

