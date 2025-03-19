Left Menu

Tharoor's Shift: From Critique to Commendation on India's Russia-Ukraine Stance

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, has publicly changed his stance on India's position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Initially critical, he now praises India's diplomacy, highlighting its influence for peace. Kerala BJP praised his honesty in acknowledging this shift as refreshing and commendable, unlike other Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:05 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has revised his stance on India's diplomatic position regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, initially criticizing it but now recognizing its strategic value.

Tharoor confessed to being initially wrong about India's approach during an interaction at the Raisina Dialogue, appreciating India's potential influence on peace negotiations.

BJP leaders in Kerala, including state president K Surendran, lauded Tharoor's honesty in acknowledging India's diplomatic rise under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a departure from typical party politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

