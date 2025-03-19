Left Menu

Minister Sparks Controversy With Bold Claims in Speech

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad sparked controversy with a speech in Sultanpur, claiming to use extreme measures against police officers. He criticized the public for delayed reporting and emphasized his influence in politics. The Congress party demanded legal action for his bold remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad has ignited a storm of controversy following a speech in Sultanpur where he allegedly boasted about using forceful tactics against police officials. Addressing a gathering in Madardih as part of his Sanvidhanik Adhikar Rath Yatra, Nishad claimed to have taken extreme measures to assert his authority.

A video of the minister's remarks has since gone viral on social media, with Nishad claiming he would 'eliminate' individuals falsely implicating others. He further stated that he directly communicates complaints to senior officials, including the chief minister, whenever justice is delayed.

The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress has reacted strongly, demanding legal action against Nishad. They criticized both his comments and the BJP's perceived support for such behavior, urging swift action from the chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

