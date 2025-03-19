EU Warns Against Trusting Moscow After Trump-Putin Call

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed skepticism about Moscow's reliability following a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, which led to a temporary halt in Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Speaking in Brussels, Kallas highlighted discrepancies between the two countries' accounts of the call, suggesting Russia's reluctance to make meaningful concessions.

Despite Trump's push for a lasting peace arrangement, Putin did not support a proposed 30-day ceasefire, casting doubt on Moscow's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)