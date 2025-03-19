Left Menu

EU Warns Against Trusting Moscow After Trump-Putin Call

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas cast doubt on Russia's commitment to peace after a Trump-Putin call yielded a temporary halt in attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. She noted that Russia refuses substantial concessions and Putin rejected a proposed 30-day ceasefire agreement by Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:04 IST
EU Warns Against Trusting Moscow After Trump-Putin Call
Kaja Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed skepticism about Moscow's reliability following a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, which led to a temporary halt in Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Speaking in Brussels, Kallas highlighted discrepancies between the two countries' accounts of the call, suggesting Russia's reluctance to make meaningful concessions.

Despite Trump's push for a lasting peace arrangement, Putin did not support a proposed 30-day ceasefire, casting doubt on Moscow's intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025