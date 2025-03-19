Left Menu

Political Clash Over Aurangzeb's Tomb: A Historical Controversy

The Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses the BJP of prioritizing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb over Maratha leader Shivaji Maharaj, urging the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb's protected status. This controversy follows violence in Nagpur and ties into wider political and cultural tensions in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:00 IST
Political Clash Over Aurangzeb's Tomb: A Historical Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT), in a scathing editorial, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of valuing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb more than Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amid mounting calls for demolishing Aurangzeb's tomb. The opposition party suggests that the tomb's protected status should be revoked to avoid further unrest.

Recent violence in Nagpur, reportedly stemming from rumors of a religious text burning, escalated tensions surrounding the tomb. The Shiv Sena (UBT) editorial, published in 'Saamana', criticized Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his silence, arguing that his government fuels discord while neglecting Shivaji Maharaj's inclusive ideals.

The situation reflects broader cultural and political disputes, as the BJP's focus on Aurangzeb is seen by opponents as undermining Maratha heritage. The monument, currently protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, represents a flashpoint in Maharashtra's historical narrative and identity politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025