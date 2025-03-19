Political Clash Over Aurangzeb's Tomb: A Historical Controversy

The Shiv Sena (UBT), in a scathing editorial, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of valuing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb more than Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amid mounting calls for demolishing Aurangzeb's tomb. The opposition party suggests that the tomb's protected status should be revoked to avoid further unrest.

Recent violence in Nagpur, reportedly stemming from rumors of a religious text burning, escalated tensions surrounding the tomb. The Shiv Sena (UBT) editorial, published in 'Saamana', criticized Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his silence, arguing that his government fuels discord while neglecting Shivaji Maharaj's inclusive ideals.

The situation reflects broader cultural and political disputes, as the BJP's focus on Aurangzeb is seen by opponents as undermining Maratha heritage. The monument, currently protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, represents a flashpoint in Maharashtra's historical narrative and identity politics.

