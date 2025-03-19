Lalu Yadav's ED Appearance Sparks Protests Amid RJD NDA Political Row

On Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Yadav made an appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of its investigation into the land-for-jobs scam. Outside the ED office in Patna, RJD supporters staged protests as tensions ran high.

The case has seen multiple family members of Lalu Yadav embroiled in investigations. On Tuesday, Lalu's wife, Rabri Devi, and son, Tej Pratap Yadav, also appeared before the ED for questioning. This follows earlier developments where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completed its arguments, implicating Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and others in alleged corruption related to the tendering process for IRCTC hotels during Lalu's tenure as Railway Minister.

The political climate has been further charged by controversies, with Rabri Devi previously making 'bhaang' comments directed at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This has led to a rift within the Bihar Assembly, where Rabri Devi and RJD lawmakers have accused the Chief Minister and his government of disrespecting women, escalating into a larger debate on dynastic politics following his remarks against her family's political legacy.

