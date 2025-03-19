NC MLA Urges Dialogue with Pakistan Amidst Political Tensions
National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar urged BJP members in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to engage New Delhi in talks with Pakistan. Criticizing the BJP for fostering communal strife, Sagar emphasized the importance of dialogue to resolve ongoing issues, contrasting Gandhi's inclusive ideology against divisive politics.
Amid growing political tensions, National Conference (NC) MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar on Wednesday called for dialogue between India and Pakistan. Addressing BJP members in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sagar emphasized dialogue as the path to resolving ongoing issues with the neighboring country.
Sagar criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for contributing to communal clashes across India, advocating instead for Mahatma Gandhi's ideology over that of Nathuram Godse. He pointed to past diplomatic efforts by leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee as evidence of dialogue's importance.
The NC leader accused BJP of imposing a singular political ideology and urged action toward reconciliation. Voicing support for reinstating Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Sagar underscored the need for political mentorship and governance focused on employment and development.
