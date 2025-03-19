International Diplomacy in Action: Trump and Zelenskyy's Call

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have commenced their phone call, underscoring complex international dialogues. This engagement marks a pivotal moment in US-Ukraine relations.

The call was confirmed by Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, who mentioned in a post on platform X that the interaction took place directly from the Oval Office.

This conversation signifies the ongoing diplomatic engagement between Washington and Kyiv, potentially shaping geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)