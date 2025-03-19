Gujarat's Underbelly: Drugs and Corruption Unveiled
Amit Chavda, Congress Legislative Party Leader, accused Gujarat of becoming a hub for drugs and illicit liquor trade. Citing corruption among police, he highlighted unchecked trafficking and local availability of substances. Chavda urged government action and criticized ineffective law enforcement under BJP rule.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:19 IST
India
In a fiery address, Congress Legislative Party Leader Amit Chavda condemned the deteriorating law and order situation in Gujarat.
Chavda identified the state as a prominent hub for drug trafficking, claiming rampant corruption among police officials has exacerbated the crisis.
As Congress MLAs raised slogans for action, Speaker Chaudhary intervened, curbing their protest in the Assembly.
