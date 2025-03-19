Left Menu

Tensions Reignite: Israel's Fresh Offensive in Gaza

Israel has initiated a limited ground operation in Gaza amid escalating tensions, breaking a two-month ceasefire. The attack has resulted in casualties, including UN staff, and sparked international concern. The conflict continues as negotiations for peace remain stalled, with both sides making new demands.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:44 IST
In a severe escalation of hostilities, Israel launched a 'limited ground operation' in northern Gaza on Wednesday, aiming to regain control of a strategic corridor. The move signifies the breakdown of a two-month ceasefire with Hamas, raising international alarm.

As airstrikes battered Gaza, a United Nations employee was killed, and five others injured in an attack on a UN guesthouse. Jorge Moreira da Silva from UNOPS confirmed the strike was intentional, urging accountability for the tragedy that has now enveloped humanitarian workers.

The clash escalates amidst failed peace negotiations, with Israel and Hamas at odds over extending the truce. Amidst civilian and combatant casualties, both parties shift blame but remain locked in conflict, threatening hopes for long-term peace.

